PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 2

* The shutdown of Greece's banking system is crippling businesses and making it hard for people to pay their bills. The freezing of Greece's banking system is the most dramatic moment of the country's five-year debt crisis - and perhaps its most pivotal. Since Monday, Greeks can get only 60 euros a day at cash machines and can't transfer money abroad. (on.ft.com/1C0Frto)

* Puerto Rico's economic problems stem in some part from how the U.S. commonwealth has to operate under the same minimum-wage rules as the more prosperous 50 states. (on.wsj.com/1IuDyGC)

* President Barack Obama formally announced that the United States is renewing diplomatic relations with Cuba and called on Congress to lift the long-standing embargo, setting in motion what is likely to be a longer and more uncertain battle on Capitol Hill to dismantle laws keeping the trade and travel bans in place. (on.wsj.com/1Nx3eBP)

* The Justice Department is investigating whether U.S. airlines colluded on expansion plans, amid concerns from consumer advocates and politicians that the industry is trying to control capacity to keep airfares high. The four largest U.S. airlines - American Airlines Group, United Continental Holdings, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines - confirmed that they are part of the probe and said they are cooperating. (on.wsj.com/1R5NE6B)

* Sealed Air Corp, the original seller of Bubble Wrap since 1960, is rolling out a revamped version of its signature product. Dubbed iBubble Wrap, the new packaging is sold in flat plastic sheets that the shipper fills with air using a custom-made pump. The inflated bubbles look much like traditional Bubble Wrap, with one key difference: They don't burst when pressure is applied. (on.wsj.com/1f38DG9)

* The U.S. government's release of new data on health-insurer payments under the Affordable Care Act is roiling the industry, including potentially affecting the timing of any deal for Humana Inc, as suitors pore over the detailed information disclosed late Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1UaSBde)