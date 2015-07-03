PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 3

July 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Aetna Inc is nearing a deal to buy Humana Inc , according to people familiar with the matter, in a tie-up of health insurers that could be announced this week. (on.wsj.com/1f7mAmq)

* BP Plc agreed to pay $18.7 billion over 18 years to settle all federal and state claims arising from 2010's Deepwater Horizon oil spill, including the biggest pollution penalty in U.S. history. (on.wsj.com/1H3r0E7)

* Regulators are likely to take action before summer's end against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV over recall lapses involving older Jeeps tied to rear-end crashes and millions of other vehicles, the U.S. auto-safety chief said. (on.wsj.com/1HAJJdi)

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc's cystic-fibrosis drug Orkambi, which treats the most common mutation of the disease, received U.S. regulatory approval on Thursday. (on.wsj.com/1LHdHMB)

* Corporate deal making is at an eight-year high at the same time the Obama administration's antitrust enforcers are on their strongest footing ever, setting up a tug-of-war over industry consolidation. (on.wsj.com/1UfnBc0)

* Malaysian investigators scrutinizing a government investment fund have traced nearly $700 million of deposits into what they believe are the personal bank accounts of Prime Minister Najib Razak. The investigation documents mark the first time Najib has been directly connected to the probes into state investment fund 1MDB. (on.wsj.com/1UeT7aa)

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)