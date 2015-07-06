PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 6

July 6 The following are the top stories in the
* Greeks overwhelmingly voted against their international
creditors' conditions for further bailout aid, in a result that
could push the country closer to bankruptcy and an exit from the
euro. (on.wsj.com/1H24hG0)
* Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP said on
Saturday it had hired Zhang Liping, a senior Credit Suisse Group
AG banker, to head its operations in China. (on.wsj.com/1H26wt9)
* Manulife Financial Corp's banking subsidiary said
on Monday it would install hundreds of new automated teller
machines in convenience stores across Canada. Manulife Bank of
Canada will add about 830 ATMs in Canadian Stores. (on.wsj.com/1H27buC)
* McDonald's Corp and Yum Brands Inc are
looking to add digital options in China that will make their
fast-food sales even faster and win back business after a rough
year in the critical Chinese market. (on.wsj.com/1H258GK)
* Key elements of a landmark nuclear agreement between Iran
and six world powers were falling into place Sunday, but U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry said the Obama administration
could walk away from the negotiations if Iran proves
"intransigent" on the remaining issues by Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1H25kWH)
