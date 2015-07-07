PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 7

July 7 The following are the top stories in the
* Angela Merkel's power after a decade in office has become
seemingly untouchable, both within Germany and across Europe.
But with the "no" vote in Sunday's Greek referendum on bailout
terms posing the biggest challenge yet to decades of European
integration, risks to the European project resulting from
Germany's rise as the continent's most powerful country are
becoming clear. (on.wsj.com/1LTw1TM)
* E-cig shop owners are bracing for new rules that are
expected to require federal approval for nearly all flavored
liquid nicotine juices and e-cig devices sold in vape stores.
(on.wsj.com/1NK7UVa)
* The White House is crafting a Middle East strategy for the
remaining 18 months of President Barack Obama's term that would
more forcefully address conflicts in Iraq, Yemen and Syria amid
tensions over the conclusion of talks with Iran. (on.wsj.com/1H850Vw)
* Rodney Piatt, Mylan's vice chairman, lead independent
director and compensation-committee chief, was the main
developer at the Pittsburgh office park where the generic-drug
giant built its new headquarters. (on.wsj.com/1CX6ssY)
* Hacking Team, which sells software allowing governments to
hack into computers, has itself been hacked, and files posted
late Sunday indicate it sold surveillance technology to dozens
of countries. (on.wsj.com/1HcjTsS)
* JP Morgan Chase & Co named a relative newcomer to the bank
to be its top lawyer, succeeding the executive who led the firm
through a series of bruising clashes with regulators. Stacey
Friedman will succeed Stephen Cutler as general counsel early
next year and would become the sole female senior lawyer among
the largest U.S. banks. (on.wsj.com/1H5MaiK)
* John Elkann, chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and
scion of Italy's Agnelli family, isn't giving up on forging a
partnership with General Motors, despite being rebuffed by his
Detroit rival twice in the past four years. (on.wsj.com/1gkzGNx)
