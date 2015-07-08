PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 8

July 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Eurozone leaders set Greece a Sunday deadline to reach the outlines of a new financing deal that the German chancellor said would have to include even more economic overhaul measures than before. (on.wsj.com/1TiHIVe)

* A raft of Chinese government agencies stepped up efforts Wednesday to shore up plunging stock markets that the securities regulator described as facing panic and irrational selling. The China Securities Regulatory Commission announced that the China Securities Finance Corp, a commission unit that provides financing for margin trading, will step up purchases of small-cap stocks. (on.wsj.com/1H9vvuq)

* Shell is days away from drilling in the Arctic Ocean, betting it can find enough oil to justify the huge risks that keep almost every other competitor out of those icy waters. The company is trying to mount a comeback in the Arctic. (on.wsj.com/1J3nrfe)

* Energy Transfer Equity said it will pursue a multibillion-dollar deal to buy rival pipeline operator Williams Cos with or without the company's cooperation. Williams has already deemed an offer too low. (on.wsj.com/1J3nrfe)

* Procter & Gamble has agreed to change packaging for some Olay products to settle California accusations that it misled consumers with containers that were at times much larger than the face cream inside. The company also agreed to pay $850,000 in civil penalties and costs. (on.wsj.com/1KQM5UM) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)