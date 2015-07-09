PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 9

July 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Recent moves by Chinese authorities to try to stem stock market losses have only heightened what is turning into an epidemic of anxiety among Chinese investors. (on.wsj.com/1Cqhwnn)

* The New York Stock Exchange resumed trading after technical problems forced a halt earlier Wednesday, jarring investors and traders already unnerved by recent volatility across global financial markets. (on.wsj.com/1Cqhwnn)

* Facebook Inc popularized the notion of an online social network a decade ago. Now, the rapid rise of messaging services is changing social networking, as users increasingly communicate one-to-one. (on.wsj.com/1NPSSNL)

* As its creditors continue to express skepticism and capital controls bite into supplies of cash and even medicine, many Greeks are finding the euphoria after Sunday's "no" vote fading fast. (on.wsj.com/1JQHH9t)

* Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey said Wednesday the White House soon will announce that "millions and millions" of government background investigation records - dating back 20 years - were stolen by hackers who broke into the Office of Personnel Management's network. (bloom.bg/1LXzuAY)

* Apple Inc is preparing for a larger initial production run of its next iPhones, betting that even modest hardware changes will entice consumers to upgrade handsets and outstrip demand for the larger-screen phones that it released last year. (on.wsj.com/1eFV9iZ)

* Paramount Pictures has struck a deal with two major cinema chains to make new movies available to watch at home just two weeks after they leave most theaters. The new arrangement will begin with two smaller films, but the Viacom Inc- owned studio hopes to continue with the strategy, potentially changing the calculus of movie distribution for studios and exhibitors alike. (on.wsj.com/1HODNf5) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)