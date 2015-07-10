PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 10

July 10 The following are the top stories in the
* In the past 18 months cable entrepreneur Patrick Drahi has
stitched together $40 billion in deals, including a $23 billion
takeover of SFR, France's second-largest mobile company. Now
he's targeting the U.S. market. (on.wsj.com/1Hjo4mT)
* The race to come up with a last-minute proposal to keep
Greece in the eurozone began with a Sunday night phone call from
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to French President François
Hollande, moments after Greece's referendum dealt a near-fatal
blow to the talks. (on.wsj.com/1HjunH4)
* Ford Motor Co will move production of small cars
from a plant in Michigan to a factory outside the U.S. in 2018
in a new setback to efforts to create a market for small cars
made in the United States. (on.wsj.com/1J7mtyB)
* On the brink of a meltdown, the Greek economy already is
seizing up in many places amid capital controls and growing
fears that the country may soon crash out of the eurozone. (on.wsj.com/1GahJGl)
* As competition in the pay-TV industry increases and
subscribers trim cable bills, ESPN is entering belt-tightening
mode. (on.wsj.com/1UH7ynw)
* Procter & Gamble is dismantling a beauty business
it aggressively built a decade ago, giving up on areas like
salon products and designer perfumes that distracted from core
areas and hurt its growth. The world's largest consumer-products
company said it would carve off brands including Wella shampoos,
Clairol hair dye and CoverGirl makeup and merge them with Coty
Inc in a complicated $13 billion deal. (on.wsj.com/1SbjkCN)
* Days ahead of its planned breakup, eBay Inc
suffered a blow in its effort to sell its eBay Enterprise unit,
as one of the division's biggest customers said it would move
much of its business elsewhere. Toys "R" Us Inc on Thursday said
it would take control of its U.S. e-commerce operations by
mid-2016, rather than relying on eBay Enterprise. (on.wsj.com/1CsRLDa)
