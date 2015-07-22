PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 22

July 22 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Top lawmakers and the White House are in the early stages
of discussing an ambitious overhaul of how the United States
taxes its multinational firms, according to officials involved
in the effort. (on.wsj.com/1gN84AZ)
* Western companies eager to take advantage of the new
nuclear agreement with Iran face a host of challenges. One of
the biggest challenges is Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.(on.wsj.com/1MHg6oZ)
* Gawker CEO Nick Denton is struggling to right the ship of
his digital-media company, faced with high legal costs to defend
against a suit filed by Hulk Hogan and the reputational damage
caused by a yanked blog post. (on.wsj.com/1HHzVLK)
* Apple Inc's quarterly profit surged 38 percent,
boosted again by strong demand for the company's latest iPhones
and robust growth in China where sales more than doubled. (on.wsj.com/1JeG6JA)
* Thousands of medical providers signed up to bill Medicare
using questionable addresses, and dozens of doctors enrolled
despite disciplinary actions by state medical boards, according
to a congressional probe of the program. (on.wsj.com/1KiSHwA)
* Momentum is building to let more housing authorities
impose time limits or work requirements on tenants who move into
public housing or receive the federal rental subsidy known as
Section 8. (on.wsj.com/1gNkoBe)
* Ten months after a BP Plc rig exploded, killing 11
workers and spewing millions of barrels of oil into the Gulf of
Mexico, Chief Executive Bob Dudley sat beside Mukesh Ambani,
India's richest man, and announced a "transformational" deal to
help the struggling company start growing again. (on.wsj.com/1Ie1U2K)
* Federal regulators are poised to approve AT&T Inc's
$49 billion acquisition of DirecTV, clearing the way for
the biggest media deal of the past year. (on.wsj.com/1CTXphKK)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)