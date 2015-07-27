PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 27

July 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal regulators hit Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV with a record $105 million fine for recall lapses covering millions of vehicles, adding to mounting scrutiny of the auto maker's safety practices. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also assigned an independent monitor to audit the company's recall processes for up to four years. (on.wsj.com/1Ipg71f)

* Verizon Communications Inc workers in nine states have voted to go on strike if necessary over a dispute about a new contract, a union official said at a rally on Saturday. (on.wsj.com/1Ipgadi)

* Pearson Plc on Saturday moved to swiftly complete its transformation into an education specialist after confirming it is in talks over the potential sale of its 50 percent stake in the Economist Group. (on.wsj.com/1IpgatY)

* More than a dozen U.S. companies on Monday will pledge to invest more than $140 billion in efforts to cut carbon emissions as part of a new Obama administration initiative leading up to the United Nations climate-change summit later this year. (on.wsj.com/1IpgjgW)

* Symphony Communication Services LLC, the instant-messaging software company backed by many of Wall Street's biggest firms, is seeking another investment round that may value the startup at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Ipglp3)