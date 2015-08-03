PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 3

Aug 3 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama authorized the use of air
power to defend a new U.S.-backed fighting force in Syria should
it come under attack from Syrian government forces or other
groups. (on.wsj.com/1HjRYDX)
* Delaware, the most popular state for corporate
registrations, now has challengers who say it doesn't offer
enough protections against shareholder lawsuits. (on.wsj.com/1IT1sNO)
* A new rule mandating the first-ever federal limits on
power-plant carbon emissions aims to change the way Americans
make and consume electricity, accelerating a shift already under
way toward cleaner fuels, renewable energy and
consumer-generated power. (on.wsj.com/1MGHruI)
* Coal Miner Alpha Natural Resources is expected
to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early Monday to cut
its more than $3 billion debt load. (on.wsj.com/1eMiRJZ)
* China's answer to Airbnb Inc, Tujia.com, raised $300
million in its latest funding round, underscoring strong
investor demand for Chinese startups despite volatility in the
country's domestic stock market. The fundraising valued the
Chinese home-rental site at more than $1 billion, just a
fraction of the $25.5 billion valuation Airbnb achieved in June.
(on.wsj.com/1IFpZ7d)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)