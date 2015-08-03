PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 3

Aug 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama authorized the use of air power to defend a new U.S.-backed fighting force in Syria should it come under attack from Syrian government forces or other groups. (on.wsj.com/1HjRYDX)

* Delaware, the most popular state for corporate registrations, now has challengers who say it doesn't offer enough protections against shareholder lawsuits. (on.wsj.com/1IT1sNO)

* A new rule mandating the first-ever federal limits on power-plant carbon emissions aims to change the way Americans make and consume electricity, accelerating a shift already under way toward cleaner fuels, renewable energy and consumer-generated power. (on.wsj.com/1MGHruI)

* Coal Miner Alpha Natural Resources is expected to file for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection early Monday to cut its more than $3 billion debt load. (on.wsj.com/1eMiRJZ)

* China's answer to Airbnb Inc, Tujia.com, raised $300 million in its latest funding round, underscoring strong investor demand for Chinese startups despite volatility in the country's domestic stock market. The fundraising valued the Chinese home-rental site at more than $1 billion, just a fraction of the $25.5 billion valuation Airbnb achieved in June. (on.wsj.com/1IFpZ7d)

