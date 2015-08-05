PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 5

Aug 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Jeb Bush's time at Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc and Barclays Plc sets him apart from other presidential hopefuls. For more than seven years, he spent as much as half of his working hours advising Lehman and later Barclays. (on.wsj.com/1gJ34O9)

* Niloofar Rahmani, Afghanistan's first female fixed-wing pilot, faces opposition from the Taliban as well as members of her own extended family. (on.wsj.com/1N90Hhw)

* A group of pension funds that has pushed companies to increase investors' ability to choose board members is now taking issue with how companies have done it. (on.wsj.com/1hiGRX9)

* Regulators are set to approve a contentious new rule requiring companies to disclose the pay gap between rank-and-file employees and the chief executive. (on.wsj.com/1DoVe6m)

* Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart said the economy is ready for the first increase in short-term rates in more than nine years and it would take a significant deterioration in the data to convince him not to move in September. (on.wsj.com/1Inkc2l)

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is lowering the minimum down payment and credit score for some big mortgages, as lenders vie to cater to borrowers in the high-end market. (on.wsj.com/1eRUk6c)

(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)