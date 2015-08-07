PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 7

Aug 7 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Donald Trump kicked off the first Republican presidential
debate by refusing to promise not to run against the eventual
party nominee if he doesn't clinch the nomination, an unpopular
stance with GOP voters that could threaten his perch atop the
primary field. (on.wsj.com/1KTNmta)
* Yodlee Inc, a provider of personal finance tools,
tracks transactions and sells the data to investors, who mine
the information for clues about trends that can move stock
prices. The details are so valuable that some investment firms
have paid more than $2 million apiece for an annual subscription
to Yodlee's service, according to people familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1NdDRFx)
* Does it make sense to reunite the old Kraft Foods business
that activists helped split apart just three years ago? In the
topsy-turvy world of today's U.S. food industry, some observers
say the answer is yes, if the price is right. (on.wsj.com/1eWr921)
* U.S. President Barack Obama's pursuit of congressional
support for his Iran deal has hit turbulence in New York, with
Sen. Chuck Schumer saying he must oppose the deal. (on.wsj.com/1SWO0gz)
* Despite all their spending cutbacks and idle drilling
rigs, American energy producers are finding it hard to turn off
the taps that have helped lead to a global glut of oil. (on.wsj.com/1K6hPRS)
* Officials said they would deploy ships, helicopters and a
military plane to look for wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight
370 in the waters around Réunion Island. (on.wsj.com/1OUlZ2Y)
* Under pressure from New York regulators, Abercrombie &
Fitch Co is ending a controversial scheduling practice
for workers. The company will cease using on-call
scheduling-which requires workers to make themselves available
for shifts that may be canceled at the last minute-at its New
York stores by the end of 2015, according to a letter sent
Thursday to the office of New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman. (on.wsj.com/1J0tgjq)
