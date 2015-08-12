PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 12

Aug 12 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* China's surprise move to weaken its currency drew quick
condemnation from U.S. lawmakers and threatens to hurt the Obama
administration's push to seal a sweeping trade agreement with
Pacific nations. (on.wsj.com/1gyo4X4)
* Beijing signaled with its currency devaluation that the
domestic economic slowdown it has failed to reverse is no longer
a problem confined within China's borders. It is now the world's
problem, too. (on.wsj.com/1hwOLw9)
* Hillary Clinton is turning over to federal authorities the
private computer server she used to handle her emails when she
served as secretary of state. (on.wsj.com/1JbKvOP)
* Two years after SoftBank Group Corp bought Sprint
Corp for $22 billion, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is
struggling to overhaul the troubled U.S. carrier. (on.wsj.com/1HF3oCs)
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group is paying $20 million for
an 11.7 percent stake in BodyArmor, the sports drink startup
headed by Vitaminwater co-founder Mike Repole and backed by
investors that include NBA star Kobe Bryant. (on.wsj.com/1Npi2mr)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)