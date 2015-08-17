PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 17

Aug 17 The following are the top stories in the
* The Pentagon plans to sharply expand the number of U.S.
drone flights over the next four years, giving military
commanders access to more intelligence and greater firepower to
keep up with a sprouting number of global hot spots, a senior
defense official said.
* Etsy Inc, the online marketplace for artisans,
works to keep its business "mindful, transparent and humane,"
but that became tricky when it crafted a new tax strategy.
* For U.S. nursing homes, Medicare's rules can provide a
financial incentive to increase rehabilitative therapy for
patients who may not benefit from extra care.
* In an unusual legal battle set to begin this week,
Promontory Financial Group plans to challenge a move by New
York's state banking regulator to block the consulting firm from
advising New York-based banks in some cases.
* Donald Trump is calling for the deportation of millions of
immigrants living in the United States illegally and for the end
of automatic citizenship for children born to foreigners on U.S.
soil, adding specifics to the hard-line immigration stance that
first helped his Republican presidential campaign take flight.
(on.wsj.com/1MsQa2e)
* Alibaba Group is fighting an aggressive ground
war to keep its top e-commerce spot against a pack of rivals,
suggesting China's biggest online vendor may not be as
invulnerable as it seems.
