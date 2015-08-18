PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 18

Aug 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As the U.S. economic expansion ages and clouds gather overseas, policy makers worry fiscal and monetary tools to battle a recession are in short supply. The United States generally injects cash into the economy through interest-rate cuts, tax cuts or ramped-up federal spending. Those tools could be hard to employ when the next dip comes. (on.wsj.com/1gSDHZy)

* The Obama administration is working to reach a deal with Cuba by year's end that would allow travelers to fly on scheduled commercial flights between the countries, U.S. officials say. (on.wsj.com/1gSDYvr)

* Investors have asked to redeem roughly half the money managed by Claren Road Asset Management, the latest blow for Carlyle Group's hedge fund firm. The firm managed about $4.1 billion at the end of July. (on.wsj.com/1gSE0Uj)

* The U.S. Postal Service is ramping up same-day delivery of everything from bottled water to fresh fish, as its new postmaster general tries to better compete with FedEx Corp , United Parcel Service Inc and even Amazon.com Inc. (on.wsj.com/1gSE9ac)

* The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will propose the first-ever federal regulations to cut methane emissions from the nation's oil and natural-gas industry, which is part of President Barack Obama's climate agenda. (on.wsj.com/1gSFFZW)

* Faced with new global regulations requiring them to strengthen their capital, big lenders in the United States and Europe have turned to a trading tactic that flatters their positions without actually raising extra funds. (on.wsj.com/1gSFLkf) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)