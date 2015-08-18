PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 18

Aug 18 The following are the top stories in the
* As the U.S. economic expansion ages and clouds gather
overseas, policy makers worry fiscal and monetary tools to
battle a recession are in short supply. The United States
generally injects cash into the economy through interest-rate
cuts, tax cuts or ramped-up federal spending. Those tools could
be hard to employ when the next dip comes. (on.wsj.com/1gSDHZy)
* The Obama administration is working to reach a deal with
Cuba by year's end that would allow travelers to fly on
scheduled commercial flights between the countries, U.S.
officials say.
* Investors have asked to redeem roughly half the money
managed by Claren Road Asset Management, the latest blow for
Carlyle Group's hedge fund firm. The firm managed about
$4.1 billion at the end of July.
* The U.S. Postal Service is ramping up same-day delivery of
everything from bottled water to fresh fish, as its new
postmaster general tries to better compete with FedEx Corp
, United Parcel Service Inc and even Amazon.com
Inc.
* The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will propose the
first-ever federal regulations to cut methane emissions from the
nation's oil and natural-gas industry, which is part of
President Barack Obama's climate agenda.
* Faced with new global regulations requiring them to
strengthen their capital, big lenders in the United States and
Europe have turned to a trading tactic that flatters their
positions without actually raising extra funds.
