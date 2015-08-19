PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 19

Aug 19 The following are the top stories in the
- The sudden devaluation of the yuan is proving cataclysmic
for investors who watched the currency climb for a decade and
made bets that depended on it holding stead. (on.wsj.com/1gVQY3s)
- U.S. airlines are producing their biggest profits ever.
But instead of clear skies, they are encountering problems that
their recent prosperity, in some cases, is making worse. (on.wsj.com/1gVR0Za)
- Hillary Clinton again dismissed criticism of her use of a
private email server as politically minded attacks, as a federal
judge prepares for a hearing amid a host of lawsuits over her
communications while she was secretary of state. (on.wsj.com/1gVRbE2)
- Local law-enforcement agencies in the United States are
buying cellphone-tracking devices that are cheaper and smaller
than earlier systems, partly because they might not require
court orders. (on.wsj.com/1gVRkam)
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first
pill designed to boost sexual desire in women, but studies show
some serious side effects, including drowsiness, fainting and
nausea. (on.wsj.com/1gVRmPI)
- Vaio Corp plans to start selling laptops at Microsoft Corp
retail stores in the United States in October, Chief
Executive Yoshimi Ota said in an interview. The company also
plans a move into Brazil, with Positivo Informatica, a Brazilian
computer manufacturer, making and distributing PCs designed by
the Japanese company. (on.wsj.com/1J2sz6e)
- The doubling of student debt since the recession, to $1.19
trillion, has stoked a national discussion over how to rein in
college costs and debt and is becoming a major issue in the 2016
presidential race. Little noted in the outcry is the
disproportionate role played by postgraduate borrowers, who now
account for roughly 40 percent of all student debt but represent
just 14 percent of students in higher education. (on.wsj.com/1hLGhRL)
- Fund manager Mario Gabelli topped Wall Street CEO pay in
2014 staying true to Gamco's model of choosing investments amid
the rise of passively managed funds.(on.wsj.com/1hLGuo6)
