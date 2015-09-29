PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 29

Sept 29 The following are the top stories in the
- Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc, hurt by depressed prices,
said it plans to split into two publicly traded companies next
year, one a maker of raw aluminum and the other focused on
high-tech parts for the aerospace industry.(on.wsj.com/1KOXsd1)
- Google Inc designed its self-driving cars to
follow the rules of the road. Now it's teaching them to drive
like people by cutting corners, edging into intersections and
crossing double-yellow lines. (on.wsj.com/1KOXAZP)
- Workers at several of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
factories have rejected a proposed labor contract,
indicating the Italian-U.S. auto maker is having a tough time
selling a four-year deal that raises wages but falls short of
expectations. (on.wsj.com/1KOXCAV)
- Yahoo Inc's bold plan to spin off more than $20
billion worth of shares in Alibaba Holding Group Ltd
without incurring a tax bill just got riskier. The Internet
company said in a filing Monday it will move forward with a
spinoff despite not having the explicit blessing of tax
regulators. (on.wsj.com/1KOXL7y)
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it would end its
controversial $7 billion drilling program in the Alaskan Arctic
after a disappointing drilling season, becoming the latest big
oil company to abandon the riches under the northern seas in the
face of stubbornly low crude prices. (on.wsj.com/1KOXTns)
- U.S. President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart
Vladimir Putin on Monday clashed publicly over how to resolve
the conflict in Syria, in a showdown in front of the rest of the
world's leaders that added uncertainty to the burgeoning crisis
in the Middle East. (on.wsj.com/1KOY2HH)
