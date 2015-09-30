PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 30

Sept 30 The following are the top stories in the
- International aviation authorities are expected to delay
implementation of global tracking of commercial aircraft to 2018
from 2016 amid widespread resistance from the industry and
national regulators. (on.wsj.com/1YNFIYV)
- Japanese industrial output fell unexpectedly for the
second straight month in August, raising the possibility that
the world's third-largest economy will fall into a recession for
the second time in as many years and adding to fears about
global growth. (on.wsj.com/1Vm7JaE)
- Japan said Indonesia has chosen China's bid over its own
to build a $5 billion high-speed rail project on the island of
Java, ending a drawn-out process that included two unexpected
reversals by Jakarta in the past month. (on.wsj.com/1O0Q42B)
- China has capped the amount of money Chinese holders of
bank and credit cards can withdraw outside the country, in its
latest effort to discourage people from moving badly needed
capital offshore. (on.wsj.com/1jwNdmF)
- A weeklong visit to America by Chinese President Xi
Jinping sought to present China not just as an economic
powerhouse, but as a peer and a partner of the U.S. in tackling
global issues. He touted business opportunities to top American
CEOs in Seattle, then pledged billions of dollars in funding to
the United Nations in New York. (on.wsj.com/1QKmWMa)
- An alleged $258 million embezzlement scandal at a junket
business that lends money to high-rollers inside the VIP rooms
of Wynn Resorts Ltd's Macau casino is adding to the
woes of the world's biggest gambling center. Investors in the
junket rushed to pull out money after speculation about the
alleged incident spread within casino circles. (on.wsj.com/1LiTlvg)
- Saudi Arabia and other leading Arab states ruled out any
cooperation with an emerging Russian military alliance operating
inside Syria and vowed to dial up their support for rebels
seeking to overthrow Moscow ally President Bashar al-Assad. (on.wsj.com/1JA2pEw)
