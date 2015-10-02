PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 2

Oct 2 The following are the top stories in the
- RRJ Capital, based in Hong Kong and Singapore, closed the
largest-ever private-equity fund for an Asian firm at $4.5
billion, giving prolific deal-maker Richard Ong a war chest to
hunt for new opportunities across the region. (on.wsj.com/1JIp55w)
- A growing number of women in China have gone public with
their choice to freeze their eggs in the United States and
elsewhere. This has ignited a debate in China, which restricts
fertility treatments as part of its family-planning controls. (on.wsj.com/1P8jVqH)
- A 26-year-old gunman opened fire at Umpqua Community
College, Oregon, killing at least nine and wounding seven in
this tight-knit timber community. The suspected shooter,
identified by officials as Chris Harper Mercer was killed during
a shootout with officers.(on.wsj.com/1OaZHgD)
- Russia's first airstrikes in Syria showed a meticulously
planned effort to eliminate any rebel threat to the coastal
stronghold of Moscow ally President Bashar al-Assad and his
Shiite-linked Alawite minority. (on.wsj.com/1j4lbiH)
- Tencent Holdings Ltd is in talks to invest in a
Chinese startup that lends money to students, as the Internet
giant broadens its reach into financial services but it is still
unclear how much money will be raised or how big Tencent's
investment might be. (on.wsj.com/1KYO4CB)
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday
delivered a fiery address here condemning the Iranian nuclear
deal, largely unbowed in his opposition despite losing steep
political ground to President Barack Obama over the issue this
year. (on.wsj.com/1FJSMIT)
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co said it has dissolved
its 16-year global alliance with Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd
, clearing the way for the United States tire maker to
finally begin selling its namesake brand in Japan. (on.wsj.com/1PRgMcV)
- Thailand's new economics czar, Somkid Jatusripitak, is
trying to turn around one of Asia's worst performers, offering
interest-free loans and cash injections to help reinvigorate
small businesses and tax waivers to lure high-end manufacturers
to the country. (on.wsj.com/1KUP0Ji)
