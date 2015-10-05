PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 5

Oct 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- General Electric Co has drawn a big investment from
activist shareholder Nelson Peltz, adding urgency to the
industrial conglomerate's effort to revive its long-depressed
stock price. (on.wsj.com/1MTG3To)
- American Apparel Inc is completing plans to file
for bankruptcy protection as soon as Monday morning, people
familiar with the situation said, the latest setback for a
company that was thrown into chaos after a battle to oust
founder Dov Charney. (on.wsj.com/1M5oKQO)
- Two top Volkswagen engineers who found they
could not deliver as promised a clean diesel engine for the U.S.
market are at the center of a company probe into the
installation of engine software designed to fool regulators,
according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1ORHC7z)
- The United States and 11 countries around the Pacific were
in the home stretch on talks to complete a sweeping trade
agreement that would lower barriers to goods and services and
set commercial rules of the road for two-fifths of the world's
economy. (on.wsj.com/1VybZEk)
- A Glencore Plc oil pact with Chad last year and
troubles with other similar deals are shedding light on how the
company's energy business has taken some banks into risky areas
that are causing jitters as commodity prices fall. (on.wsj.com/1OgFNkm)
- With the threat of a strike at Ford Motor Co
averted, United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams will
attempt to restart negotiations with Fiat Chrysler
this week as he looks to salvage a new national
contract. (on.wsj.com/1Nfhfbp)
- Walt Disney Co is considering demand-based pricing
at its domestic theme parks, making tickets cost extra or come
with more restrictions during peak times like weekends and cost
less on slower days. (on.wsj.com/1KZIX60)
- Connecticut has roughly half of what it needs to pay
future retirement benefits for its workers, meaning the state is
wrestling with financial distress rivaling that of Kentucky or
Illinois. (on.wsj.com/1PZxDug)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)