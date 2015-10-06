PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 6

Oct 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. federal law enforcement authorities are investigating
an alleged bribery scheme involving payments to officials at the
United Nations to gain support for real-estate development in
Macau. (on.wsj.com/1JPvWKF)
- U.S. industries as diverse as aerospace, agriculture and
apparel lauded a historic 12-nation Pacific trade deal struck
Monday, while pharmaceutical makers, tobacco companies and
others criticized the pact as falling short in key areas. (on.wsj.com/1LdE5cM)
- Google Inc plans to invest in a new round of funding for
Symphony Communication Services LLC that values the Wall
Street-backed messaging company at about $650 million, people
familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1RreVN1)
- Pharmaceutical companies' U.S. revenue growth for leading
drugs has far outpaced demand in the past five years, thanks to
the industry's pricing power, according to a Wall Street Journal
analysis of corporate filings and industry data. (on.wsj.com/1Lf5yPB)
- Du Pont said Chief Executive Ellen Kullman would
retire next week as the company slashed its earnings outlook and
pledged to speed up cost-cutting plans. (on.wsj.com/1PfXOP3)
- Twitter Inc is handing the CEO reins back to Jack
Dorsey, entrusting its founding architect to reassure investors
and revive the social media service's sagging user growth.(on.wsj.com/1j94EtJ)
- Volkswagen patriarch Ferdinand Piëch, ousted
from the supervisory board in the spring, is exerting influence
behind the scenes over Volkswagen affairs amid an
emissions-testing scandal that pushed out the executive he
opposed.(on.wsj.com/1JPtsvT)
- International Business Machines Corp has formed a
new business unit to capitalize on the recent groundswell in
artificial intelligence. The new Cognitive Business Solutions
group will advise companies on how to take advantage of IBM's
Watson artificial-intelligence software. (on.wsj.com/1RrMSx8)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)