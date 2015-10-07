PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 7

Oct 7 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Boardroom drama is intensifying at Viacom Inc
amid questions about the health of Executive Chairman Sumner
Redstone, as Wall Street ponders what the struggling media giant
might look like without him. (on.wsj.com/1QXSaPX)
- DraftKings and FanDuel scrambled to contain fallout as
questions arose over whether the billion-dollar fantasy-sports
startups do enough to police employees who have access to inside
data. (on.wsj.com/1Rt7sNq)
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co
are running up against wary investors in an attempt to
shed leveraged loans backing the buyout of online clothing
retailer FullBeauty Brands. (on.wsj.com/1Rt7AN3)
- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is moving toward
new rules giving borrowers more rights to sue banks and
credit-card companies, the agency's latest attempt to shift the
balance of power to consumers from financial institutions. (on.wsj.com/1Lh4ZFd)
- Shiite lawmakers and militia leaders in Iraq are urging
Russia to launch air strikes on Islamic State militants in their
country. (on.wsj.com/1hpDWLx)
- Private-equity giant TPG has closed its first high-risk
real-estate fund, raising more than $2 billion in commitments at
a time when big investors' appetite for real-estate risk is
increasing. (on.wsj.com/1LgYbHu)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)