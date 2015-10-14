PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 14

Oct 14 Following are the top stories in the Wall
Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
- As part of a broad probe into allegations of money
laundering and corruption, investigators at the Federal Bureau
of Investigation and the Justice Department have begun examining
Goldman Sachs's role in a series of transactions at
1Malaysia Development Bhd, people familiar with the
matter said.(on.wsj.com/1GcwoHP)
- Investigators probing the downing of Malaysia Airlines
Flight 17 have concluded that a Russian-made missile struck the
Boeing 777 jetliner. (on.wsj.com/1QnLjzm)
- The SEC is readying civil charges against snack maker
Mondelez for alleged accounting violations under the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in connection with a probe of
payments its Cadbury unit made in India.(on.wsj.com/1jmvK0L)
- Singapore's central bank put the local currency on a
slower pace of appreciation, easing its currency policy for the
second time this year, to support its sputtering economy as
China's slowdown casts an increasingly large shadow on growth
prospects in the region.(on.wsj.com/1NFKPan)
- JPMorgan reported third-quarter results Tuesday
that disappointed some investors as revenue fell 7 percent. But
some of the bank's shrinkage was by design, an effort to become
simpler and less sprawling as new capital regulations are set to
roll out in coming years. (on.wsj.com/1OvACgx)
- Twitter will slash up to 336 jobs, or 8 percent
of its global workforce, marking the first mass layoff in the
company's nine-year history as it tries to refocus its
priorities under its new chief executive. (on.wsj.com/1VPKBSb)
- BHP Billiton is planning to sell around $3 billion
of U.S. dollar hybrid bonds this week, according to a deal
notice and a person familiar with the deal. The plan is the
latest test of reviving demand for commodity-related
investments. (on.wsj.com/1NFMw7H)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)