PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 20

Oct 20 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- United Continental Holdings said Chief Executive
Oscar Munoz is on medical leave indefinitely following a heart
attack last week, and it named the company's general counsel as
acting CEO. (on.wsj.com/1MQrUrT)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals says it plans to shift
from making deals and toward more of the research-based approach
it had once shunned. (on.wsj.com/1GQ9qkV)
- Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village, an
11,200-apartment complex that rode the boom and bust of the
real-estate cycle, is set to be sold to Blackstone Group LP
for about $5.3 billion, according to people familiar with
the matter. (on.wsj.com/1LHkOFk)
- A New York judge declared a mistrial in a financial fraud
case against three former Dewey & LeBoeuf executives.(on.wsj.com/1RkO7h1)
- Canada's Conservative Party was ousted after almost a
decade in power, as voter discontent and a souring economy
helped Justin Trudeau sweep into the top office. (on.wsj.com/1hOU09O)
- Millennium Health agreed to pay $256 million to resolve
government allegations that it billed Medicare for unnecessary
tests. (on.wsj.com/1OPlVn9)
