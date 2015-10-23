PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 23

Oct 23 The following are the top stories in the
- Plunging currencies in mineral-rich nations are helping
some companies cut production costs and expand output of
commodities such as iron ore and coal, contributing to gluts
that are driving prices down. (on.wsj.com/1MGXrYQ)
- Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said his office
would move to dismiss insider trading charges against a former
senior employee of SAC Capital Advisors and six analysts, in
response to an appeals court ruling last year that said
prosecutors had stretched the limits of the law. (on.wsj.com/1LQvVfd)
- Google parent Alphabet Inc reported big gains
from searches on mobile phones, tight controls on expenses and
its first stock buyback, sending its shares up 9 percent to a
record. (on.wsj.com/1QZnONx)
- The United Auto Workers, fresh from securing member
approval of a labor contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
, is turning its attention to wage negotiations at
General Motors Co where union leaders believe they have
the best chance of hammering out a quick deal. (on.wsj.com/1KsEo2P)
- Credit Suisse Group AG and Barclays Plc
are in discussions to pay as much as $150 million combined to
end several investigations and one lawsuit alleging
improprieties related to their "dark pools," according to people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1GX1IFv)
