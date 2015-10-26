PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 26

Oct 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Interviews with former employees, doctors who prescribe Valeant drugs and patients indicate that the ties between Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc and mail-order pharmacy Philidor are more interconnected than previously disclosed. (on.wsj.com/1PN2fC7)

- Quarterly profits and sales from big American companies are poised to fall for the first time since the recession, as some industrial firms warn of a pullback in spending. (on.wsj.com/1PNfK4I)

- The United Auto Workers has struck a tentative labor deal with General Motors Co, avoiding a strike that would have dented the company's U.S. production and clearing the path for members to vote on the proposal, which sets pay and benefits for the next four years. (on.wsj.com/1i7Txjo)

- Volkswagen AG has suspended a larger number of employees than previously acknowledged following a recommendation from the law firm conducting an internal probe into the auto maker's emissions cheating scandal. (on.wsj.com/206CErv)

- Citigroup Inc is testing new technology with automated-teller-machine maker Diebold Inc that would allow customers to withdraw money with an eyeball scan or a code on a smartphone instead of a card swipe. (on.wsj.com/1GBW3tQ)

- Wal Mart Stores is looking to boost sales with fewer products, adding to tensions with its suppliers. (on.wsj.com/1Ml2N1A)