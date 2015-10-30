PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 30

Oct 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CVS Health Corp, Express Scripts Holding Co and UnitedHealth Group, the three largest pharmacy-benefit managers in the United States, said they are ceasing work with a pharmacy used by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, dealing another blow to Valeant.(on.wsj.com/1kfdYfG)

- American International Group Inc directors are discussing a spinoff of the firm's small mortgage-insurance business as the conglomerate faces new shareholder pressure to break apart, according to people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1KITSzM)

- The distribution rights to one of the movie industry's highest profile franchises-the James Bond movies-are about to be up for grabs, and several studios are planning to pursue those rights. (on.wsj.com/1Mlp7lH)

- Alphabet Inc's Google plans to fold its Chrome operating system for personal computers into its Android mobile-operating system, a sign of the growing dominance of mobile computing. (on.wsj.com/1MwRhjR)

- Visa Inc is in talks to buy Visa Europe for about $22 billion in a deal that would unite its global operations.(on.wsj.com/1RCX0Tg)

(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)