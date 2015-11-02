PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 2

Nov 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sprint Corp Chief Executive Marcelo Claure is looking to shave as much as $2.5 billion from the company's operating expenses in the next six months. Among the first things to go: free water bottles and yogurt.(on.wsj.com/1N6CUNG)

- A short seller attacking Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has pulled back on hints that he would unleash new bombshell revelations Monday about the drug company. (on.wsj.com/1KRISA2)

- The Affordable Care Act's third open enrollment season got under way, with a new array of health plans that show how the law's influence is starting to transform the insurance industry. (on.wsj.com/1Wq1EdV)

- There is a new price surge in the pharmaceutical industry - for a limited number of government-issued vouchers that drug makers, including AbbVie Inc and Sanofi SA, are buying to speed products to market. (on.wsj.com/1NLeufs)

- The United Auto Workers union is facing new pressures after a split vote at two plants showed the union's leadership still has much work ahead if it wants members to ratify a new four-year contract with General Motors Co. (on.wsj.com/1MsbnW9)

- Newspaper publisher Freedom Communications Inc, owner of the Orange County Register, on Sunday filed for bankruptcy-court protection with a plan to sell the beleaguered company to a local investment group led by the company's publisher. (on.wsj.com/1RItgEh) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)