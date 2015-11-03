PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 3

Nov 3 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- TransCanada Corp, the company behind the Keystone
XL pipeline on Monday asked the U.S. government to suspend its
permit application, throwing the politically fraught project
into an indefinite state of limbo. (on.wsj.com/1Mdooal)
- Vice Media, known for its edgy reporting on everything
from war zones to hallucinogens, is poised to get its own TV
channel in a deal with A+E, according to people familiar with
the matter. Vice is also in talks to get an investment of
roughly $200 million from Disney. (on.wsj.com/1iz97EY)
- As short seller Andrew Left's eagerly awaited report on
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International falls flat, he
faces allegations of his own. Left is facing legal action from
Hong Kong securities regulators, who allege he published false
information about a Chinese property developer in 2012. A Hong
Kong tribunal recently dismissed Left's application to stay the
proceedings against him, securities regulators said Monday. (on.wsj.com/1WvlrUb)
- Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd is
near a deal to invest $1 billion in a company created by Chinese
startups Meituan and Dianping, as part of a fundraising round
that could value the firm at $20 billion. (on.wsj.com/20pjZaH)
- Russia's top aviation official dismissed an assertion by
the airline involved in a passenger jet crash in Egypt that
pilot error and technical defects could be ruled out as causes.
(on.wsj.com/20pkCRm)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)