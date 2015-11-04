PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 4

Nov 4 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Blackrock Inc fund manager Evy Hambro's wager on
Congo gold shows how conservative investors, once averse to such
plays, took more risk during the commodities boom - at their
peril. (on.wsj.com/1KWHJHH)
- Honda Motor Co won't use Takata Corp
air-bag inflaters for the driver or front passenger side in new
Honda and Acura vehicles worldwide. (on.wsj.com/20sXYHQ)
- China's economic slowdown has pummeled global suppliers of
raw materials and industrial equipment, but business has
remained surprisingly brisk for companies that cater to the
country's growing upper-middle class. (on.wsj.com/1NPiStR)
- In a victory for social conservatives, voters in Houston
on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure to extend
nondiscrimination protections to gay and transgender people. The
defeat of the bitterly contested ordinance represents a rare
recent win for social and religious conservatives. (on.wsj.com/1GKBs72)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev has agreed to extend Bud
Light's sponsorship of the NFL, which was set to expire after
the 2017 Super Bowl, for another six years. The deal is valued
at more than $1.4 billion, a more-than-15 percent increase over
AB InBev's current six-year agreement with the league, according
to people familiar with the sponsorship. (on.wsj.com/1k9AXt9)
- The Justice Department and CFTC have asked banks to turn
over information in connection with a broad investigation into
whether their traders rigged sales of government debt. (on.wsj.com/1P8frS5)
