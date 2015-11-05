PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 5

Nov 5 The following are the top stories in the
- Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard military force hacked
email and social media accounts of Obama administration
officials in recent weeks in attacks believed to be tied to the
arrest in Tehran of an Iranian-American businessman, U.S.
officials said. (on.wsj.com/1Ha91PA)
- Federal financial regulators have generally done more to
hire minority workers and promote women than the companies they
oversee, but most of the agencies haven't yet fully implemented
requirements to increase racial and gender diversity included in
the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, according to a new report. (on.wsj.com/1SqtnWc)
- U.K. authorities said they fear that a bomb could have
brought down the Russian jetliner that crashed in Egypt
Saturday, becoming the first government to publicly raise the
specter of terrorism. The Airbus A321 jetliner, which was
operated by a Russian carrier, crashed in the Sinai Peninsula
after taking off from Sharm El Sheikh, killing all 224 people on
board. (on.wsj.com/1Rwczw9)
- Activist investor William Ackman, with about $2 billion in
losses on Valeant Pharmaceuticals, is struggling to
salvage his big bet on the drug maker. For years, Ackman had put
management on the hot seat, first as a short seller and more
recently as an activist investor. Now he is on the receiving
end. (on.wsj.com/1Wxfmfd)
- Danish conglomerate Maersk said its Maersk
Line container-shipping unit would cut 4,000 jobs. It is also
canceling options to buy six Triple-E vessels and pushing back
plans to purchase smaller vessels as it copes with the deepest
market downturn in the shipping industry since the 2009 global
financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1Hqpmuy)
- JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co
are snarling the flow of data to popular websites that help
consumers manage their finances, according to people familiar
with the matter. Banks, facing increasing competition from these
companies, are becoming more protective of their customer
information and are limiting how much data they pass on. (on.wsj.com/1Ha8woJ)
- United Auto Workers leaders are pressing members to ratify
a proposed contract from General Motors Co after a
handful of factories turned it down in initial rounds of voting,
with union officials saying a costly strike is likely
unavoidable if the deal fails, according to several people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1OpG8lo)
