PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 6

Nov 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Some of the world's largest agricultural companies are
looking to combine with one another as three years of shriveling
crop prices have pressured profits, in what would be the
industry's first big shake-up in at least a decade. Syngenta AG
is discussing with DuPont a potential
combination with that latter's agriculture division, according
to people familiar with the matter. DuPont is also separately
discussing a potential alternative agriculture deal with Dow
Chemical Co, another person familiar with the matter
said. (on.wsj.com/1iGgB93)
- Computing hardware has long served as the critical
backbone of business operations. Today, the Internet economy is
powered by an infrastructure that has become virtual, and is
controlled by a small handful of tech giants. (on.wsj.com/1LTl4jl)
- United Continental Chief Executive Oscar Munoz,
who suffered a heart attack three weeks ago, said he plans to
return to his job at the airline in the first quarter. (on.wsj.com/1WDT5XU)
- The crisis around Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
deepened, as questions swirled about the tenure of
Chief Executive Michael Pearson and the company's shares fell to
their lowest level in two and a half years. (on.wsj.com/1Pe1XEC)
- The first U.S. jury to hear evidence about a sprawling
scheme to manipulate a key benchmark interest rate convicted two
former Rabobank traders. (on.wsj.com/1XTTTue)
- President Barack Obama added U.S. backing to the theory
that a bomb may have brought down a Russian plane in Egypt,
while U.K. officials made plans to ferry out thousands of
British tourists left stranded when commercial flights from
Sharm El Sheikh were suspended. (on.wsj.com/1WDLBEa)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)