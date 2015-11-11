PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 11

Nov 11 The following are the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Indian government eased local-sourcing requirements
for international retailers, who are looking to set up shop in
the country, lifted foreign-investment limits in a handful of
industries and announced a series of other measures aimed at
attracting capital from overseas. (on.wsj.com/1iSZBwx)
- Aung San Suu Kyi won re-election to Myanmar's legislature
as her National League for Democracy party swept almost all of
the seats announced in the latest batch of results from the
country's elections, though the military will retain
considerable power in any new government.(on.wsj.com/1HwTEB8)
- Alibaba Group Holding Executive Chairman Jack Ma
said the company plans to serve two billion customers world-wide
within a decade. Business groups and brands are increasingly
scrutinizing AliExpress, worried it will send counterfeits from
Chinese factories straight into consumers' hands on a global
scale. (on.wsj.com/1Mzur9v)
- Japan's first commercial jetliner, made by Mitsubishi
Materials Corp, completed its maiden test flight after
repeated delays - an important milestone toward planned service
in the fleets of United States, Japanese and other airlines. (on.wsj.com/1HwSa9Q)
- Public prosecutors said negligence likely played a role in
a catastrophic dam failure in southeast Brazil that devastated
communities, caused widespread environmental destruction and
killed at least six people in the global mining industry's
biggest-ever dam collapse. (on.wsj.com/1L9AUTf)
- Safeway Inc spent about $350 million to build clinics in
more than 800 of its supermarkets to offer blood tests by
startup Theranos Inc. The tests did not begin and the clinics
are now used largely for flu shots and travel-related vaccines,
and the two companies have been negotiating to officially
dissolve their partnership. (on.wsj.com/1HGBVlv)
- FanDuel Inc and DraftKings Inc have been told to shut down
in New York, in the latest blow for the daily fantasy-sports
industry. The New York Attorney General's office said the games
constitute illegal gambling and are subject to criminal
penalties. (on.wsj.com/1M4SZFR)
- Molson Coors Brewing Co is nearing a deal to buy
the rest of the MillerCoors LLC's United States joint venture in
a $12 billion deal that would pave the way for SABMiller PLC
to cement its blockbuster sale to Anheuser-Busch InBev
. (on.wsj.com/1kKp3pf)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)