PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 12

Nov 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Takata Corp, maker of air bags linked to at least eight deaths, is trying to diversify its business to include aircraft components. It recently started to supply seat belts to Japan's All Nippon Airways Co. (on.wsj.com/1MoZcuj)

- Industrial production in China came in weaker than expected last month, government data showed, despite six interest-rate cuts and hundreds of approved infrastructure projects over the past year aimed at spurring growth. Retail sales, meanwhile, saw their biggest increase of the year in October. (on.wsj.com/1HIT2Dc)

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a $14.3 billion in sales during China's Singles' Day online shopping festival, further highlighting the resilience of the Chinese consumer despite a flagging economy. (on.wsj.com/1WMufuj)

- Speculation about a possible new high-level purge in North Korea grew after a close aide of leader Kim Jong Un appeared to miss a gathering of the Pyongyang leadership. (on.wsj.com/1QwG96i)

- Apple Inc is in discussions with United States banks to develop a payment service that would let users zap money to one another from their phones, rather than relying on cash or checks. (on.wsj.com/1ROTbL6)

- A freeze on mainland-listed shares, associated with a Chinese fund manager arrested on allegations of insider trading and stock-price manipulation, has widened to include two more companies, bringing the total value of frozen stocks to nearly $1 billion. (on.wsj.com/1LbhWLT)

- Sweden and Slovenia moved to tighten control of their borders to alleviate the tension caused by migrants making their way through Europe's southwest to its more affluent north. Sweden said it would introduce temporary border controls in an effort to reduce the record influx. (on.wsj.com/1kqCYBk)

- Indonesia could take China to an international tribunal if Beijing's South China Sea territorial claims, which include Indonesia's resource-rich Natuna islands, aren't resolved through dialogue, Jakarta's chief security minister said. (on.wsj.com/1O4Xzog)

- Anheuser-Busch InBev's formal agreement to buy SABMiller PLC for about $108 billion sets in motion a complicated, year-long process of winning regulatory approval around the world. The announcement brings an end to two months of negotiations between the world's two largest brewing companies, but many analysts think the toughest work is yet to come. (on.wsj.com/1ljT1AY)

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)