PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 12

Nov 12 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Takata Corp, maker of air bags linked to at
least eight deaths, is trying to diversify its business to
include aircraft components. It recently started to supply seat
belts to Japan's All Nippon Airways Co. (on.wsj.com/1MoZcuj)
- Industrial production in China came in weaker than
expected last month, government data showed, despite six
interest-rate cuts and hundreds of approved infrastructure
projects over the past year aimed at spurring growth. Retail
sales, meanwhile, saw their biggest increase of the year in
October. (on.wsj.com/1HIT2Dc)
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a $14.3
billion in sales during China's Singles' Day online shopping
festival, further highlighting the resilience of the Chinese
consumer despite a flagging economy. (on.wsj.com/1WMufuj)
- Speculation about a possible new high-level purge in
North Korea grew after a close aide of leader Kim Jong Un
appeared to miss a gathering of the Pyongyang leadership. (on.wsj.com/1QwG96i)
- Apple Inc is in discussions with United States
banks to develop a payment service that would let users zap
money to one another from their phones, rather than relying on
cash or checks. (on.wsj.com/1ROTbL6)
- A freeze on mainland-listed shares, associated with a
Chinese fund manager arrested on allegations of insider trading
and stock-price manipulation, has widened to include two more
companies, bringing the total value of frozen stocks to nearly
$1 billion. (on.wsj.com/1LbhWLT)
- Sweden and Slovenia moved to tighten control of their
borders to alleviate the tension caused by migrants making their
way through Europe's southwest to its more affluent north.
Sweden said it would introduce temporary border controls in an
effort to reduce the record influx. (on.wsj.com/1kqCYBk)
- Indonesia could take China to an international tribunal if
Beijing's South China Sea territorial claims, which include
Indonesia's resource-rich Natuna islands, aren't resolved
through dialogue, Jakarta's chief security minister said. (on.wsj.com/1O4Xzog)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev's formal agreement to buy
SABMiller PLC for about $108 billion sets in motion a
complicated, year-long process of winning regulatory approval
around the world. The announcement brings an end to two months
of negotiations between the world's two largest brewing
companies, but many analysts think the toughest work is yet to
come. (on.wsj.com/1ljT1AY)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)