PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 16

- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's leasing arm and
Shinsei Bank will both continue discussions with
General Electric Co to buy its Japanese
commercial-lending business, after submitting binding bids this
month, according to a person familiar with the situation. The
bids valued the GE commercial-lending and leasing operation at
nearly $5 billion, the person said. (on.wsj.com/1kYjvrf)
- Deutsche Bank AG named James McMurdo head of
its corporate and investment bank for Asia Pacific, the bank
said on Thursday. McMurdo is currently chief executive of
Australia and New Zealand for Deutsche, and will remain chief
executive of Australia "until further notice," according to an
internal memo from the German lender viewed by The Wall Street
Journal. (on.wsj.com/1kYjDae)
- France launched airstrikes against Islamic State in Syria,
responding to terror attacks on its capital, as investigators
pieced together a chilling picture of Europe's security: a
continent at a loss to foil, let alone detect, such a
coordinated plot. (on.wsj.com/1kYjKTe)
- Lawmakers and the Obama administration are ratcheting up
efforts to target pharmaceutical companies over high-priced
drugs, a sign that legislators are trying to bridge partisan
differences to tackle a key driver of rising health care costs.
The Health and Human Services Department is considering new
steps to protect consumers.(on.wsj.com/1kYk7xb)
- Japan's economy contracted 0.8 percent on an annualized
basis in the third quarter, marking the latest setback for Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe and his "Abenomics" policies. Consumer
spending remained soft and businesses cut back on investment
during the quarter as stock-market turmoil and a slowdown in
China spread jitters across the globe. (on.wsj.com/1kYl2xs)
