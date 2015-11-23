PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 23

Nov 23 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc agreed on a
historic merger deal worth more than $150 billion that would
create the world's biggest drug maker and move one of the top
names in corporate America to a foreign country. The deal could
be announced Monday, according to people familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1MM9XXF)
- The conservative mayor of Buenos Aires, Mauricio Macri,
was elected president of Argentina on Sunday, in a win seen as a
rejection of departing leader Cristina Kirchner's
interventionist economic policies and a turn to the right after
12 years of leftist rule. (on.wsj.com/1MMadG4)
- Private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd and a
Canadian pension fund are nearing a deal to buy Petco Holdings
Inc, according to people familiar with the matter. This would be
one of the biggest leveraged buyouts in a slow year for such
deals. (on.wsj.com/1MMakS1)
- The Internal Revenue Service spends too much time and
effort auditing people who make $200,000 to $400,000 and too
little going after the very wealthiest Americans, according to
an inspector general's report. (on.wsj.com/1MMb0XD)
- Authorities declared a state of emergency on Sunday in
Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia last year,
after pylons supplying energy to the territory from Ukraine were
blown up. (on.wsj.com/1MMbf57)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)