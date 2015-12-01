PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 1

Dec 1 The following are the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The average amount Americans spent on some key product
categories declined on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, as mobile
shopping drove smaller orders and aggressive discounts pushed
down prices, according to First Data Corp. (on.wsj.com/1NF13AX)
- U.S. regulators cut annual requirements for how much
ethanol must be mixed into the nation's fuel supply. But the
reductions were smaller than originally proposed, softening the
blow to ethanol companies and their Farm Belt supporters. (on.wsj.com/1NF14VD)
- Samsung Electronics Co said Tuesday that its
mobile chief J K Shin and another co chief executive officer
would step back from day-to-day operations, as the South Korean
technology giant looks to new leadership to revive its
once-booming smartphone business. (on.wsj.com/1NF19bT)
- Credit Suisse Group has tapped Johnson Chui as
new head of equity capital markets for Asia Pacific as the Swiss
bank shakes up its ranks in the region, according to a person
familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1MSu74z)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)