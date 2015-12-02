PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 2

Dec 2 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Yahoo Inc's board is planning a series of meetings this week to consider selling off the company's flagging Internet businesses and how to make the most of its valuable stake in Chinese e-commerce powerhouse Alibaba Group Holding. (on.wsj.com/1RlkC0S)

- Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, said Tuesday that over the course of their lives they would give away 99 pct of their Facebook shares, now valued at $45 billion, in what would be one of the world's largest philanthropic gifts. (on.wsj.com/1RlkJts)

- Former BP PLC Chief Executive John Browne is building a new energy company that already has grown into one of the biggest independent European oil producers after two acquisitions. Now he is pursuing potential opportunities off the coast of Mexico and onshore shale properties in the U.S., the UK House of Lords member said. (on.wsj.com/1RlkZIV)

- U.S. new car sales in November continued to run at a blistering pace, putting the auto industry on track to challenge the 17.35 million sales peak reached in 2000. (on.wsj.com/1Rll3Z7)

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)