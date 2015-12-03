PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 3

Dec 3 The following are the top stories in The
- Alphabet Inc's YouTube is seeking streaming
rights to TV series and movies to bolster its new subscription
service, intensifying its rivalry with Netflix Inc,
Amazon.com Inc and Hulu in the competitive market for
online video. (on.wsj.com/1TxPLxm)
- McDonald's Corp will become the fourth U.S.
multinational to be targeted by European Union regulators as
part of a widening investigation into alleged illegal tax deals,
two people familiar with the matter said Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1TxQ8b9)
- Several potential suitors are emerging for Yahoo Inc's
core Internet business, from media and
telecommunications giants to private equity firms, among the
companies that would likely explore a purchase are Verizon
Communications Inc and Barry Diller's IAC/InterActive
Corp, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1TxQLlh)
- Qualcomm Inc said it reached a patent-licensing
deal with Xiaomi Corp, one of China's largest smartphone makers,
a sign of progress in easing the chip maker's struggles in the
country. (on.wsj.com/1TxRaUx)
