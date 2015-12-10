PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 10

Dec 10 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Yahoo Inc on Wednesday signaled that its Internet business is up for sale, dealing a blow to Chief Executive Marissa Mayer and setting the stage for what may be the final act of a Web pioneer who failed to reinvent itself in the smartphone age (on.wsj.com/1IGd9I7)

- After several years of building its own software to connect mobile apps in its cars, Hyundai Motor Co is throwing in the towel, becoming the first global auto maker to embrace software from potential rivals Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. (on.wsj.com/1IGddr5)

- The Mexican unit of Spanish construction giant Obrascón Huarte Laín SA is grappling with questions about its accounting and ties to administration of Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. (on.wsj.com/1IGdeeI)

- China is considering combining some of its biggest state-owned companies in a move that would tighten its grip over key parts of the world's No. 2 economy. The government said Tuesday it would merge two of the country's largest metals companies. Already it has combined train-car makers and nuclear technology firms and is in the process of combining its two largest shipping lines. (on.wsj.com/1IGdevm)

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)