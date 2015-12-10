PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 10

Dec 10 The following are the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Yahoo Inc on Wednesday signaled that its Internet
business is up for sale, dealing a blow to Chief Executive
Marissa Mayer and setting the stage for what may be the final
act of a Web pioneer who failed to reinvent itself in the
smartphone age (on.wsj.com/1IGd9I7)
- After several years of building its own software to
connect mobile apps in its cars, Hyundai Motor Co is
throwing in the towel, becoming the first global auto maker to
embrace software from potential rivals Apple Inc and
Alphabet Inc's Google. (on.wsj.com/1IGddr5)
- The Mexican unit of Spanish construction giant Obrascón
Huarte Laín SA is grappling with questions about its accounting
and ties to administration of Mexican President Enrique Peña
Nieto. (on.wsj.com/1IGdeeI)
- China is considering combining some of its biggest
state-owned companies in a move that would tighten its grip over
key parts of the world's No. 2 economy. The government said
Tuesday it would merge two of the country's largest metals
companies. Already it has combined train-car makers and nuclear
technology firms and is in the process of combining its two
largest shipping lines. (on.wsj.com/1IGdevm)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)