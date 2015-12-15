PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 15

Dec 15 The following are the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Jarden Corp on Monday said it would merge with
Newell Rubbermaid Inc in a $15.4 billion deal, combining
names like Newell's Sharpie markers and Baby Jogger strollers,
and Jarden's Rawlings baseball gloves and Mr. Coffee machines.
(on.wsj.com/1RjResU)
- Investors retreated from the U.S. junk-bond market for the
third straight trading day and stocks of large asset managers
were hit by heavy selling, a sign that the deepest turmoil in
financial markets since summer is intensifying. (on.wsj.com/1SYaytl)
- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is working on a
plan to expand scrutiny of social media posts as part of its
visa application process before certain people are allowed to
enter the country, a person familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1Qjy46w)
- Image bookmarking service Pinterest Inc is scaling back
the breadth of its advertising ambitions, focusing more on
attracting dollars from retailers and consumer packaged-goods
companies while de-emphasizing other marketing categories. (on.wsj.com/1lJZSnM)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)