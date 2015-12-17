PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 17

Dec 17 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Federal Reserve said it would raise its benchmark
interest rate from near zero for the first time since December
2008 - to a range between 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent - and
emphasized it will likely lift it gradually thereafter in a test
of the economy's capacity to stand on its own. (on.wsj.com/1OwuU9t)
- The United States and Russia will jointly push the United
Nations Security Council on Thursday to enforce stricter
measures to counteract the funding of Islamic State and other
terrorist organizations. (on.wsj.com/1ZcABAW)
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is pursuing a
spinoff of its hotels into a real-estate investment trust, a
move that has become popular among companies looking to slim
down and boost their stocks. Hilton has sought the blessing of
the Internal Revenue Service for the transaction, which would
involve a large chunk of the hotels it owns, according to people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1lQGhlR)
- Microsoft Corp disclosed new details of a plan to
work with a Chinese partner to accelerate adoption of the
Windows 10 operating system introduced last summer. The company
late Wednesday said it will set up a jointly owned entity with
China Electronics Technology Group Corp, a
state-owned company that provides technology for Chinese
military and civilian use. (on.wsj.com/1IashgO)
- Sheldon Adelson, a billionaire casino magnate and major
Republican donor, backs the mysterious company that last week
purchased the Las Vegas Review-Journal, according to a person
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Iahx20)
(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)