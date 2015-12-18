PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 18

Dec 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli - who gained notoriety earlier this year for significantly raising prices on drugs - was arrested on charges of securities and wire fraud based on his former work at a hedge fund. (on.wsj.com/1UExWgM)

- Apple Inc, facing renewed questions about its growth prospects, named Senior Vice President Jeff Williams its chief operating officer, filling a role that has been vacant since Chief Executive Tim Cook assumed his post in 2011. (on.wsj.com/1IbcQoC)

- Cancer-care giant 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc agreed to pay $19.75 million to settle allegations that its doctors performed a bladder-cancer test on Medicare patients more often than medically necessary, according to people close to the investigation. (on.wsj.com/1NAKNvH)

- Morgan Stanley plans to trim as many as 5 percent of its stock-trading employees early in 2016, part of an annual exercise to cull some of its less critical staff. (on.wsj.com/1YomPZA)

- Apple Inc said it plans to bring its mobile-payments service, Apple Pay, to China "as soon as early 2016," securing agreements with the country's state-run UnionPay and 15 Chinese banks. (on.wsj.com/1Zf7JrF)

(Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)