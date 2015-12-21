PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 21

Dec 21 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Iranian hackers infiltrated the control system of a small
dam less than 20 miles from New York City two years ago,
sparking concerns that reached to the White House, according to
former and current U.S. officials and experts familiar with the
previously undisclosed incident. (on.wsj.com/1OFc140)
- In Martin Shkreli's first interview since he was charged
Thursday for allegedly misleading investors in his hedge funds
and raiding a public company to cover the losses, Shkreli told
The Wall Street Journal he had been targeted by authorities for
his much-criticized drug-price hikes and over-the-top public
persona. (on.wsj.com/1kbByJV)
- U.S. health regulators are investigating complaints about
laboratory and research practices at Theranos Inc by two former
employees of the blood-testing startup company, according to
people familiar with the inquiries. (on.wsj.com/1YqgO43)
- Shari Redstone's father, 92-year-old Sumner Redstone,
offered her a deal, in November 2014, worth $1 billion for her
20 percent stake in National Amusements Inc, the
holding company through which he controls media giants Viacom
Inc and CBS Corp, the Wall Street Journal
reported citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1QE4KHP)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)