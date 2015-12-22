PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 22

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
Dec 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc said Monday it has fired CEO Martin Shkreli, the latest fallout from the drug executive's arrest last week on securities-fraud charges. (on.wsj.com/1QV9NlA)
- Credit Suisse Group AG is accusing UBS Group AG of raiding its U.S. broker ranks, even as Credit Suisse winds down the private-banking unit at which those financial advisers worked. (on.wsj.com/1TdFTsf)
- The Securities and Exchange Commission said it would amend its civil case against Steven A Cohen, in what is likely the last attempt to hold him liable in connection with allegations of insider trading at the firm he founded, SAC Capital Advisors LP. (on.wsj.com/1J2gvoT)
- A grand jury has decided no felony crime was committed by the sheriff's office or jailers in the treatment of a black woman who died in a Southeast Texas county jail last summer. (on.wsj.com/1PhvfiU)
- Space Exploration Technology Corp executed an impressive return to flight Monday by flawlessly launching an upgraded variant of its Falcon 9 rocket and then maneuvering a big part back to earth for a pinpoint, precedent-setting landing. (on.wsj.com/22m5HZk) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million