PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 23

Dec 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- As the clock counts down to Christmas, workers at United Parcel Service Inc are busy hustling packages along loading docks and conveyor belts at its Louisville, Kentucky, hub-part of a costly, intricate system built in part to cater to Amazon.com Inc, its biggest customer. But the symbiotic relationship between the two giants has come under increasing strain, according to interviews with more than a dozen current and former UPS and Amazon executives. (on.wsj.com/1YA2uRe)

- Brazil is in the grip of yet another crisis: Zika, a fast-spreading virus some health officials are linking to thousands of cases of infant brain damage and 40 related deaths this year. (on.wsj.com/1MuY1YW)

- Altice NV's $10 billion deal to buy cable operator Cablevision Systems Corp is running into unexpected turbulence in New York City. (on.wsj.com/1REWw2j)

- Just one day after receiving an eight-year ban from FIFA, Sepp Blatter made a statement many in the world have been waiting to hear. "I've finished my work in football," he said. (on.wsj.com/22oQt5K) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)