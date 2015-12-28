PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 28

Dec 28 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- General Motors Co is facing calls to add air bags
as standard equipment on its popular compact cars in Mexico,
mirroring broader pressure on auto makers to provide basic
safety equipment even when governments don't mandate it. (on.wsj.com/1YGZlEw)
- A powerful cluster of tornadoes roared through North Texas
on Saturday night, killing 11 people and causing widespread
damage, police officials said. (on.wsj.com/1IxtXkG)
- China's antigraft watchdog detained the chairman of China
Telecom Corp Chang Xiaobing on suspicion of "severe
disciplinary violations," according to a one-sentence statement
posted Sunday on the website of the Central Commission for
Discipline Inspection, the Communist Party's top anticorruption
agency. The phrase is the agency's byword for corruption
allegations. (on.wsj.com/1ZvTcrC)
- Grossing a tremendous $153.5 million on its second weekend
in theaters, according to studio estimates, Walt Disney Co's
"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" continued to break
records, including the biggest second weekend of all time. On a
global basis it reached $1.09 billion this weekend and became
the fastest movie in history to pass $1 billion. (on.wsj.com/1QQNiAh)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)