PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 30

Dec 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- DuPont Co plans to cut 1,700 jobs in its home state of Delaware as it pursues $700 million in cost savings ahead of its planned merger with Dow Chemical Co. (on.wsj.com/1RQ3HVv)

- Palantir Technologies Inc has no interest in going public. Some of its earliest investors, employees and even Palantir co-founders are trying to cash in anyway. Investment firms launched by Peter Thiel, a Palantir co-founder and chairman, are seeking to sell more than $100 million of their shares in the Palo Alto, California, data-mining company, say stockbrokers and venture capitalists. (on.wsj.com/1QWIzx3)

- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said Tuesday he would approve a stopgap budget to keep the state's public schools from closing next month, temporarily ending a six-month standoff with the Legislature but leaving key issues unresolved for future budget talks. (on.wsj.com/1OrP43W)

- Bridgestone Corp said Tuesday that it wouldn't counter the latest bid for the Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack submitted by billionaire investor Carl Icahn earlier this week, apparently surrendering in what has been a continuing tug of war for the auto parts and repair chain. (on.wsj.com/1Jf4RHc)

- Sidecar Technologies Inc, a smaller rival to Uber whose investors include Alphabet Inc's Google Ventures and British billionaire Richard Branson, said it is shutting down its ride-sharing and delivery service and reassigning its staff to new projects. (on.wsj.com/1OYzZHC) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)