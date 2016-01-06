PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 6

Jan 6 The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple is scaling back orders for its iPhones, sending ripples throughout the multibillion-dollar industry that supplies and builds the company's phones. (on.wsj.com/1JsTWtI)

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is planning to appoint a new chief executive while its CEO, Michael Pearson, remains under hospital care, said people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1RgeGHW)

- North Korean state television said the country successfully conducted its first hydrogen-bomb test Wednesday, following reports that a detected earthquake was thought to have been man-made. (on.wsj.com/1PezeKS)

- Spirit Airlines Inc appointed airline-industry veteran and board member Robert Fornaro as its new chief executive. (on.wsj.com/1n2Mgo3)

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)