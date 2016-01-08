PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 8

Jan 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Saudi Arabia is said to be considering offering a small slice of its state-owned oil company, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., in an initial public offering that could raise billions of dollars for the government at a time when global oil prices continue to slide. (on.wsj.com/1PN3UWf)

- Apple shares closed below $100 for the first time in 15 months, gripped by Thursday's sharp market decline and signs of slowing growth in the two pillars of the company's recent success: the iPhone and China. (on.wsj.com/1OehtLQ)

- United Continental Holdings Inc on Thursday said its CEO Oscar Munoz was in good health following a heart transplant and gave details regarding his contract in a regulatory filing. (on.wsj.com/1PRvOSO)

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is defending its recent agreement with drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, saying the arrangement will result in lower costs for customers and could even be used as a model for future deals. (on.wsj.com/1ZR3Byr) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)